MRF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,304.82 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,304.82 crore in March 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 4,816.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2022 down 50.26% from Rs. 332.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.21 crore in March 2022 down 26.45% from Rs. 824.16 crore in March 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 389.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 783.16 in March 2021.

MRF shares closed at 68,578.00 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)