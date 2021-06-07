MRF Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,816.46 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,816.46 crore in March 2021 up 30.7% from Rs. 3,685.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.15 crore in March 2021 down 51.08% from Rs. 679.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 824.16 crore in March 2021 up 28.11% from Rs. 643.30 crore in March 2020.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 783.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 1,601.03 in March 2020.

MRF shares closed at 84,918.70 on June 04, 2021 (NSE)