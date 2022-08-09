MRF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,695.93 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,695.93 crore in June 2022 up 36.14% from Rs. 4,183.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2022 down 25.35% from Rs. 165.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.84 crore in June 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 588.15 crore in June 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 291.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 390.41 in June 2021.

MRF shares closed at 88,895.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.