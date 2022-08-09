 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MRF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,695.93 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,695.93 crore in June 2022 up 36.14% from Rs. 4,183.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.60 crore in June 2022 down 25.35% from Rs. 165.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 527.84 crore in June 2022 down 10.25% from Rs. 588.15 crore in June 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 291.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 390.41 in June 2021.

MRF shares closed at 88,895.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.

MRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,695.93 5,304.82 4,183.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,695.93 5,304.82 4,183.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,114.06 3,293.14 3,251.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.33 6.27 4.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -240.63 285.18 -671.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 373.59 373.00 361.98
Depreciation 298.08 310.77 301.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 943.18 807.03 741.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.32 229.43 193.61
Other Income 34.44 66.01 92.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.76 295.44 286.23
Interest 66.02 67.40 63.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 163.74 228.04 222.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 163.74 228.04 222.34
Tax 40.14 62.83 56.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.60 165.21 165.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.60 165.21 165.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 123.60 165.21 165.58
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 291.44 389.55 390.41
Diluted EPS 291.44 389.55 390.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 291.44 389.55 390.41
Diluted EPS 291.44 389.55 390.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.