MRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,920.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 149.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 562.52 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,644.55 5,826.30 4,920.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,644.55 5,826.30 4,920.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,794.99 4,161.18 3,035.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.66 11.64 4.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.17 -95.30 221.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 411.32 400.25 380.92
Depreciation 315.85 309.48 295.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 856.82 867.96 784.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.74 171.09 197.27
Other Income 71.36 77.08 69.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.10 248.17 266.81
Interest 85.91 74.61 64.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 231.19 173.56 202.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 231.19 173.56 202.34
Tax 56.36 43.70 52.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.83 129.86 149.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.83 129.86 149.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.83 129.86 149.39
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 412.21 306.19 352.24
Diluted EPS 412.21 306.19 352.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 412.21 306.19 352.24
Diluted EPS 412.21 306.19 352.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
