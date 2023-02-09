MRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,920.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 149.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 562.52 crore in December 2021.