English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,920.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 149.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 562.52 crore in December 2021.

    MRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,644.555,826.304,920.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,644.555,826.304,920.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,794.994,161.183,035.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.6611.644.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.17-95.30221.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost411.32400.25380.92
    Depreciation315.85309.48295.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses856.82867.96784.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.74171.09197.27
    Other Income71.3677.0869.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.10248.17266.81
    Interest85.9174.6164.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax231.19173.56202.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax231.19173.56202.34
    Tax56.3643.7052.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.83129.86149.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.83129.86149.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates174.83129.86149.39
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS412.21306.19352.24
    Diluted EPS412.21306.19352.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS412.21306.19352.24
    Diluted EPS412.21306.19352.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited