MRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,644.55 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 4,920.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.03% from Rs. 149.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 632.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 562.52 crore in December 2021.

MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 412.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 352.24 in December 2021.

MRF shares closed at 92,275.65 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.