MRF Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,641.60 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,641.60 crore in December 2020 up 13.88% from Rs. 4,075.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 520.54 crore in December 2020 up 115.71% from Rs. 241.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,040.59 crore in December 2020 up 49.46% from Rs. 696.22 crore in December 2019.

MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 1,227.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 569.00 in December 2019.

MRF shares closed at 96,973.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)