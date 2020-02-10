MRF Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,075.75 crore, down 0.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,075.75 crore in December 2019 down 0.47% from Rs. 4,095.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.32 crore in December 2019 down 17.02% from Rs. 290.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 696.22 crore in December 2019 down 0.12% from Rs. 697.05 crore in December 2018.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 569.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 685.73 in December 2018.

MRF shares closed at 70,960.45 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.44% over the last 12 months.