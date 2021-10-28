MPS Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.78 crore, down 0.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.78 crore in September 2021 down 0.16% from Rs. 72.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.18 crore in September 2021 up 30.89% from Rs. 13.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2021 up 22.16% from Rs. 22.97 crore in September 2020.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 10.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.46 in September 2020.

MPS shares closed at 726.70 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and 98.74% over the last 12 months.