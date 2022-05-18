 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore, down 19.73% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.05 crore in March 2022 down 19.73% from Rs. 81.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2022 up 4.39% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 10.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2021.

MPS shares closed at 572.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.

MPS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.05 72.09 81.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.05 72.09 81.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.39 29.14 30.67
Depreciation 3.25 3.34 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.76 17.23 24.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.65 22.38 22.65
Other Income 3.32 1.90 1.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.97 24.28 23.96
Interest 0.43 0.23 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.54 24.05 23.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.54 24.05 23.49
Tax 6.99 6.90 5.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.55 17.15 17.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.55 17.15 17.77
Equity Share Capital 17.11 18.05 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.57 9.50 9.85
Diluted EPS 10.57 9.50 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.57 9.50 9.85
Diluted EPS 10.57 9.50 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
