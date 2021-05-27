MPS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore, up 79.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.04 crore in March 2021 up 79.37% from Rs. 45.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2021 up 45.78% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021 up 53.93% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2020.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.55 in March 2020.

MPS shares closed at 655.90 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.11% returns over the last 6 months and 195.05% over the last 12 months.