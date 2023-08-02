English
    MPS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore in June 2023 up 16.46% from Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.65 crore in June 2023 up 54.55% from Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2023 up 46.58% from Rs. 24.97 crore in June 2022.

    MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.32 in June 2022.

    MPS shares closed at 1,163.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and 72.95% over the last 12 months.

    MPS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.2577.2068.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.2577.2068.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.2729.3930.50
    Depreciation2.892.922.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8612.9615.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2331.9319.64
    Other Income2.481.952.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7133.8822.05
    Interest0.160.310.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5533.5721.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5533.5721.80
    Tax8.908.745.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6524.8315.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6524.8315.95
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1117.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5214.559.32
    Diluted EPS14.5214.559.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5214.559.32
    Diluted EPS14.5214.559.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

