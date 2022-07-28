 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.91 crore, down 7% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.91 crore in June 2022 down 7% from Rs. 74.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.97 crore in June 2022 down 10.92% from Rs. 28.03 crore in June 2021.

MPS EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in June 2021.

MPS shares closed at 753.00 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.

MPS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.91 65.05 74.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.91 65.05 74.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.50 28.39 30.92
Depreciation 2.92 3.25 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.85 10.76 17.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.64 22.65 21.93
Other Income 2.41 3.32 2.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.05 25.97 24.55
Interest 0.25 0.43 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.80 25.54 24.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.80 25.54 24.27
Tax 5.85 6.99 6.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.95 18.55 17.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.95 18.55 17.59
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.32 10.57 9.74
Diluted EPS 9.32 10.57 9.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.32 10.57 9.74
Diluted EPS 9.32 10.57 9.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
