MPS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.91 crore, down 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.91 crore in June 2022 down 7% from Rs. 74.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.95 crore in June 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.97 crore in June 2022 down 10.92% from Rs. 28.03 crore in June 2021.

MPS EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.74 in June 2021.

MPS shares closed at 753.00 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 14.30% over the last 12 months.