MPS Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore in June 2020 up 5.28% from Rs. 46.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in June 2020 up 10.27% from Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in June 2020 up 3.79% from Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2019.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.64 in June 2019.

MPS shares closed at 390.65 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.