MPS Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.78 crore, down 17.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.78 crore in June 2019 down 17.35% from Rs. 56.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.37 crore in June 2019 down 29.11% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.77 crore in June 2019 down 24.05% from Rs. 26.03 crore in June 2018.

MPS EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.37 in June 2018.

MPS shares closed at 520.70 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.