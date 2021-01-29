MPS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore, up 69.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.83 crore in December 2020 up 69.76% from Rs. 44.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2020 up 59.14% from Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2020 up 103.77% from Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2019.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2019.

MPS shares closed at 359.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and -25.70% over the last 12 months.