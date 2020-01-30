MPS Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.67 crore in December 2019 down 20.35% from Rs. 56.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2019 down 47.04% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2019 down 45.56% from Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2018.

MPS EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.70 in December 2018.

MPS shares closed at 482.00 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.