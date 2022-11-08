 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MPS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 110.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in September 2022 up 23.96% from Rs. 21.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.78 crore in September 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 34.47 crore in September 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

MPS shares closed at 732.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.85% over the last 12 months.

MPS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.60 114.85 110.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.60 114.85 110.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.76 52.94 52.24
Depreciation 5.05 4.53 5.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.67 32.33 27.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.12 25.05 25.46
Other Income 1.61 3.30 3.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.73 28.35 29.32
Interest 0.27 0.27 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.46 28.08 28.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.46 28.08 28.97
Tax 9.61 7.44 7.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.85 20.64 21.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.85 20.64 21.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.85 20.64 21.66
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.70 12.07 12.00
Diluted EPS 15.70 12.07 12.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.70 12.07 12.00
Diluted EPS 15.70 12.07 12.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.