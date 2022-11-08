English
    MPS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 110.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in September 2022 up 23.96% from Rs. 21.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.78 crore in September 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 34.47 crore in September 2021.

    MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

    MPS shares closed at 732.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.85% over the last 12 months.

    MPS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.60114.85110.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.60114.85110.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7652.9452.24
    Depreciation5.054.535.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6732.3327.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1225.0525.46
    Other Income1.613.303.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7328.3529.32
    Interest0.270.270.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4628.0828.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4628.0828.97
    Tax9.617.447.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8520.6421.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8520.6421.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.8520.6421.66
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1118.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7012.0712.00
    Diluted EPS15.7012.0712.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7012.0712.00
    Diluted EPS15.7012.0712.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm