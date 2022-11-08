MPS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.60 crore in September 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 110.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in September 2022 up 23.96% from Rs. 21.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.78 crore in September 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 34.47 crore in September 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

MPS shares closed at 732.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 1.85% over the last 12 months.