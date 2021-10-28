MPS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.21 crore in September 2021 down 0.12% from Rs. 110.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.66 crore in September 2021 up 55.83% from Rs. 13.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.47 crore in September 2021 up 32.32% from Rs. 26.05 crore in September 2020.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.47 in September 2020.

MPS shares closed at 726.70 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)