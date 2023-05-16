MPS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.46 crore, up 16.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.5% from Rs. 109.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2023 up 45.65% from Rs. 22.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2023 up 34.94% from Rs. 35.63 crore in March 2022.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.59 in March 2022.

MPS shares closed at 901.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.