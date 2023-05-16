English
    MPS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.46 crore, up 16.5% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.5% from Rs. 109.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2023 up 45.65% from Rs. 22.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2023 up 34.94% from Rs. 35.63 crore in March 2022.

    MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 18.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.59 in March 2022.

    MPS shares closed at 901.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.

    MPS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.46132.14109.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.46132.14109.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.5453.5747.36
    Depreciation4.745.044.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.2837.3330.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9036.2026.72
    Other Income2.443.424.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3439.6230.86
    Interest0.320.250.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.0239.3730.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.0239.3730.41
    Tax10.899.808.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1329.5722.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1329.5722.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.1329.5722.06
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1117.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8317.2812.59
    Diluted EPS18.8317.2812.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8317.2812.59
    Diluted EPS18.8317.2812.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 12:38 pm