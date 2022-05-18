 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.41 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.41 crore in March 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 114.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.06 crore in March 2022 up 71.14% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.63 crore in March 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 30.69 crore in March 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.14 in March 2021.

MPS shares closed at 572.15 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.

MPS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.41 112.11 114.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.41 112.11 114.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.36 49.27 53.21
Depreciation 4.77 5.22 5.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.56 30.37 32.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.72 27.25 22.99
Other Income 4.14 2.84 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.86 30.09 25.11
Interest 0.45 0.33 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.41 29.76 24.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.41 29.76 24.48
Tax 8.35 7.77 11.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.06 21.99 12.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.06 21.99 12.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.06 21.99 12.89
Equity Share Capital 17.11 18.05 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.59 12.18 7.14
Diluted EPS 12.59 12.18 7.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.59 12.18 7.14
Diluted EPS 12.59 12.18 7.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
