MPS Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 90.29 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.29 crore in March 2019 up 42.01% from Rs. 63.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2019 up 49.08% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2019 up 46.05% from Rs. 23.91 crore in March 2018.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.14 in March 2018.

MPS shares closed at 468.45 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.