MPS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.51 crore in June 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 114.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in June 2023 up 46.8% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.27 crore in June 2023 up 37.68% from Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2022.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.07 in June 2022.

MPS shares closed at 1,163.00 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and 72.95% over the last 12 months.