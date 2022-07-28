MPS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.85 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.85 crore in June 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 117.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 21.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2022 down 5.22% from Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.86 in June 2021.

MPS shares closed at 752.75 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)