 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MPS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.85 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.85 crore in June 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 117.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 21.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2022 down 5.22% from Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.86 in June 2021.

MPS shares closed at 752.75 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)

MPS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.85 109.41 117.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.85 109.41 117.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.94 47.36 52.87
Depreciation 4.53 4.77 5.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.33 30.56 32.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.05 26.72 25.98
Other Income 3.30 4.14 3.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.35 30.86 29.23
Interest 0.27 0.45 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.08 30.41 28.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.08 30.41 28.82
Tax 7.44 8.35 7.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.64 22.06 21.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.64 22.06 21.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.64 22.06 21.41
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.07 12.59 11.86
Diluted EPS 12.07 12.59 11.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.07 12.59 11.86
Diluted EPS 12.07 12.59 11.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MPs #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.