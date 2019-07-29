MPS Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.63 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.63 crore in June 2019 up 15.94% from Rs. 72.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2019 up 0.65% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.05 crore in June 2019 up 11.32% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2018.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2018.

MPS shares closed at 520.70 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.