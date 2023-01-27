 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 112.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.14 126.60 112.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.14 126.60 112.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.57 54.76 49.27
Depreciation 5.04 5.05 5.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.33 31.67 30.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.20 35.12 27.25
Other Income 3.42 1.61 2.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.62 36.73 30.09
Interest 0.25 0.27 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.37 36.46 29.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.37 36.46 29.76
Tax 9.80 9.61 7.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.57 26.85 21.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.57 26.85 21.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.57 26.85 21.99
Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 18.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.28 15.70 12.18
Diluted EPS 17.28 15.70 12.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.28 15.70 12.18
Diluted EPS 17.28 15.70 12.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
