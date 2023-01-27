English
    MPS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 112.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.14126.60112.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.14126.60112.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5754.7649.27
    Depreciation5.045.055.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.3331.6730.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2035.1227.25
    Other Income3.421.612.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6236.7330.09
    Interest0.250.270.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.3736.4629.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.3736.4629.76
    Tax9.809.617.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.5726.8521.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.5726.8521.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.5726.8521.99
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1118.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.2815.7012.18
    Diluted EPS17.2815.7012.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.2815.7012.18
    Diluted EPS17.2815.7012.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
