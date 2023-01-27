MPS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.14 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 112.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 34.47% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2021.

