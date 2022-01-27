MPS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.11 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.11 crore in December 2021 down 3.51% from Rs. 116.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2021 up 22.78% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2021 down 3.81% from Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2020.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.90 in December 2020.

MPS shares closed at 709.65 on January 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and 101.38% over the last 12 months.