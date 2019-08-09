MPIL Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

MPIL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2018.

MPIL Corp shares closed at 168.00 on July 29, 2019 (BSE)