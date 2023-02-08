English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MPIL Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPIL Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 20.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    MPIL Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.09
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.140.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.25-0.22
    Other Income0.350.380.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.130.20
    Interest0.090.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.050.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.050.11
    Tax0.020.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.030.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.030.10
    Equity Share Capital0.570.570.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.531.75
    Diluted EPS0.700.531.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.531.75
    Diluted EPS0.700.531.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited