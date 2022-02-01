MPIL Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

MPIL Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

MPIL Corp shares closed at 249.10 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.54% over the last 12 months.