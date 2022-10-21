MphasiS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,370.57 crore, up 33.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,370.57 crore in September 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 1,780.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.31 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 298.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 452.60 crore in September 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.94 in September 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,147.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -38.12% over the last 12 months.