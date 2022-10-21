English
    MphasiS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,370.57 crore, up 33.16% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,370.57 crore in September 2022 up 33.16% from Rs. 1,780.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.31 crore in September 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 298.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.16 crore in September 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 452.60 crore in September 2021.

    MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.94 in September 2021.

    MphasiS shares closed at 2,147.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -38.12% over the last 12 months.

    MphasiS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,370.572,223.401,780.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,370.572,223.401,780.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost740.68702.34571.81
    Depreciation42.8041.4436.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,152.931,039.14786.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax434.16440.49385.72
    Other Income30.2031.2130.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax464.36471.70416.44
    Interest18.7616.0413.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax445.60455.65403.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax445.60455.65403.37
    Tax112.30122.69104.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.31332.97298.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.31332.97298.47
    Equity Share Capital188.15188.08187.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,976.384,542.94--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7217.7215.94
    Diluted EPS17.6017.5415.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.7217.7215.94
    Diluted EPS17.6017.5415.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
