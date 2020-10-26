MphasiS Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,405.64 crore, up 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,405.64 crore in September 2020 up 34.02% from Rs. 1,048.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.52 crore in September 2020 up 32.47% from Rs. 210.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.18 crore in September 2020 up 30% from Rs. 327.83 crore in September 2019.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.93 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.28 in September 2019.

MphasiS shares closed at 1,382.05 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 97.94% returns over the last 6 months and 47.47% over the last 12 months.