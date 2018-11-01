MphasiS Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 852.42 crore, up 5.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 852.42 crore in September 2018 up 5.8% from Rs. 805.70 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.94 crore in September 2018 up 9.42% from Rs. 172.67 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.80 crore in September 2018 up 6.53% from Rs. 241.06 crore in September 2017.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 9.77 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.94 in September 2017.

MphasiS shares closed at 986.95 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.77% returns over the last 6 months and 42.31% over the last 12 months.