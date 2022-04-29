 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MphasiS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,061.32 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,061.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.88% from Rs. 1,539.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.85 crore in March 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 315.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.43 crore in March 2022 down 5.84% from Rs. 469.88 crore in March 2021.

MphasiS EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,798.05 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 59.99% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,061.32 1,944.97 1,539.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,061.32 1,944.97 1,539.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 702.10 613.86 450.79
Depreciation 39.32 38.04 37.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 949.68 879.89 642.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 370.22 413.19 409.00
Other Income 32.89 26.80 23.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 403.11 439.99 432.67
Interest 15.18 17.57 11.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 387.93 422.41 420.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 387.93 422.41 420.75
Tax 76.07 105.13 105.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 311.85 317.28 315.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 311.85 317.28 315.40
Equity Share Capital 187.83 187.48 187.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,259.83 3,918.32 4,123.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.62 16.93 16.87
Diluted EPS 16.39 16.73 16.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.62 16.93 16.87
Diluted EPS 16.39 16.73 16.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
