MphasiS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,061.32 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,061.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.88% from Rs. 1,539.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.85 crore in March 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 315.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.43 crore in March 2022 down 5.84% from Rs. 469.88 crore in March 2021.

MphasiS EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,798.05 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 59.99% over the last 12 months.