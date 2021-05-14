MphasiS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,539.66 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,539.66 crore in March 2021 up 27.29% from Rs. 1,209.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.40 crore in March 2021 down 39.41% from Rs. 520.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 469.88 crore in March 2021 down 22.45% from Rs. 605.91 crore in March 2020.

MphasiS EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.91 in March 2020.

MphasiS shares closed at 1,799.35 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.93% returns over the last 6 months and 123.13% over the last 12 months.