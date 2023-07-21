English
    MphasiS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,330.36 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,330.36 crore in June 2023 up 4.81% from Rs. 2,223.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 373.88 crore in June 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 332.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 581.24 crore in June 2023 up 13.27% from Rs. 513.14 crore in June 2022.

    MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 19.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.72 in June 2022.

    MphasiS shares closed at 2,213.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.

    MphasiS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,330.362,411.782,223.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,330.362,411.782,223.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost695.63723.17702.34
    Depreciation47.3846.4341.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,085.401,152.051,039.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax501.95490.13440.49
    Other Income31.9128.2531.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.86518.38471.70
    Interest16.8818.9316.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax516.97499.46455.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax516.97499.46455.65
    Tax143.10123.54122.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities373.88375.92332.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period373.88375.92332.97
    Equity Share Capital188.56188.41188.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,292.564,820.294,542.94
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8419.9517.72
    Diluted EPS19.7519.8417.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.8419.9517.72
    Diluted EPS19.7519.8417.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

