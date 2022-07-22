 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MphasiS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,223.40 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,223.40 crore in June 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 1,602.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.97 crore in June 2022 up 8.23% from Rs. 307.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.14 crore in June 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 455.26 crore in June 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.44 in June 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,259.65 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,223.40 2,061.32 1,602.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,223.40 2,061.32 1,602.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 702.34 702.10 509.55
Depreciation 41.44 39.32 35.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,039.14 949.68 670.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 440.49 370.22 386.58
Other Income 31.21 32.89 32.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 471.70 403.11 419.39
Interest 16.04 15.18 12.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 455.65 387.93 406.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 455.65 387.93 406.51
Tax 122.69 76.07 98.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 332.97 311.85 307.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 332.97 311.85 307.64
Equity Share Capital 188.08 187.83 187.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,542.94 4,259.83 4,424.65
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.72 16.62 16.44
Diluted EPS 17.54 16.39 16.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.72 16.62 16.44
Diluted EPS 17.54 16.39 16.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #MphasiS #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.