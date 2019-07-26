MphasiS Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 960.30 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 960.30 crore in June 2019 up 16.46% from Rs. 824.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.81 crore in June 2019 up 20.56% from Rs. 170.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.28 crore in June 2019 up 32.67% from Rs. 236.13 crore in June 2018.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.83 in June 2018.

MphasiS shares closed at 921.65 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.08% returns over the last 6 months and -21.56% over the last 12 months.