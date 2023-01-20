 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MphasiS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,418.89 crore, up 24.37% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MphasiS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,418.89 crore in December 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 1,944.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.67 crore in December 2022 up 17.14% from Rs. 317.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.31 crore in December 2022 up 14.28% from Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2021.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 19.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.93 in December 2021.

MphasiS shares closed at 2,067.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.70% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.

MphasiS
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,418.89 2,370.57 1,944.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,418.89 2,370.57 1,944.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 725.86 740.68 613.86
Depreciation 45.08 42.80 38.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,175.54 1,152.93 879.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 472.40 434.16 413.19
Other Income 28.83 30.20 26.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 501.23 464.36 439.99
Interest 19.98 18.76 17.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 481.25 445.60 422.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 481.25 445.60 422.41
Tax 109.58 112.30 105.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 371.67 333.31 317.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 371.67 333.31 317.28
Equity Share Capital 188.33 188.15 187.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,357.53 3,976.38 3,918.32
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.74 17.72 16.93
Diluted EPS 19.64 17.60 16.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.74 17.72 16.93
Diluted EPS 19.64 17.60 16.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #MphasiS #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm