MphasiS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,944.97 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,944.97 crore in December 2021 up 31.16% from Rs. 1,482.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.28 crore in December 2021 up 0.31% from Rs. 316.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 478.03 crore in December 2021 up 11.05% from Rs. 430.48 crore in December 2020.

MphasiS EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.94 in December 2020.

MphasiS shares closed at 3,051.05 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)