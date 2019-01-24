MphasiS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.30 crore in December 2018 up 4.16% from Rs. 827.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.05 crore in December 2018 up 19.53% from Rs. 183.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.55 crore in December 2018 up 9.99% from Rs. 244.15 crore in December 2017.

MphasiS EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.49 in December 2017.

MphasiS shares closed at 897.95 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.