you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mphasis Q4 PAT may dip 3.3% QoQ to Rs. 268.8 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 24.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,064.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the IT Services sector. The brokerage house expects Mphasis to report net profit at Rs. 268.8 crore may dip 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 26.7% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 24.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,064.9 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 342.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT services #Kotak #MphasiS #Result Poll

