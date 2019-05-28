App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis Q4 net profit up 11.9% to Rs 266 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 237.67 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement on May 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Information technology company Mphasis posted an 11.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew 16 percent to Rs 2,024.95 crore in the said quarter from Rs 1,744.48 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"We are encouraged by the consistent and healthy growth of Mphasis over the quarters; especially in new-generation services which contribute to 46 percent of our direct core portfolio. We continue to invest in growing our service offerings and strengthening our go-to-market..." Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

For the full 2018-19, Mphasis' net profit was up 28.1 percent to Rs 1,073.35 crore, while revenue from operations was higher 18.1 percent to Rs 7,730.98 crore from the previous financial year.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2019 that is subject to approval at the annual general meeting on July 25.

The company said it saw new deal wins of $616 million (total contract value) in direct international business during 2018-19. Of this, 79 percent was in new-generation services -- an 11.8 percent increase year-on-year, the statement said.
First Published on May 28, 2019 05:20 pm

