MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8% to Rs 325.5 crore

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 percent to Rs 2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,276.7 crore a year ago.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 percent to Rs 2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,276.7 crore a year ago. The company said it has registered USD 247 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, of which 71 percent were in new-generation services.

Mphasis earnings per share (EPS) grew 10.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 17.44. "We are pleased with the results in a seasonally weak quarter and remain enthusiastic about our pipeline," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

As a client-centric organisation, Mphasis continues to stay obsessed with each customer's agenda, he added. "We are focused on staying consistent with our performance while continuing to keep our clients' transformation needs at the centre of our strategy and execution," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #MphasiS #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 07:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.