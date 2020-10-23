172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mphasis-q2-net-up-9-4-to-rs-299-crore-6003691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis Q2 net up 9.4% to Rs 299 crore

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 273.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 9.4 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.2 crore for the September 2020 quarter.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 273.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 12.8 percent to Rs 2,435.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,158.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The company said it has registered $360 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, of which 73 percent was in new-generation services.

Direct revenue grew 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 25.2 percent YoY on a reported basis.

In constant currency terms, revenue grew 10.9 percent QoQ and 18.4 percent YoY. Mphasis’ earnings per share (EPS) grew 9.3 percent YoY to Rs 16.04.

Mphasis’ earnings per share (EPS) grew 9.3 percent YoY to Rs 16.04.

"We are pleased with achieving the highest-ever TCV wins for the quarter, as the nature of deals is transformation lead; requiring multiple capabilities and competencies to come together."

"The investments we made in our tribes and squads model are driving growth and differentiation,” Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Business #MphasiS #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.