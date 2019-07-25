App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis Q1 net profit up 2.4% to Rs 264.6 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 258.3 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Mphasis Group on July 25 reported a 2.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.6 crore for the June 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 258.3 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,062.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.2 crore in the April-June 2018 period, it added.

Close

The company said it registered new deal wins of USD 151 million in its Direct International business, of which 80 per cent are in new-gen services.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.2.

"Our growth has been broad based across all segments as we continue to play a strategic role in helping our clients with their business transformation," Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #MphasiS #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.