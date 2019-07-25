Mphasis Q1 net profit up 2.4% to Rs 264.6 cr

IT firm Mphasis Group on July 25 reported a 2.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.6 crore for the June 2019 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 258.3 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,062.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.2 crore in the April-June 2018 period, it added.

The company said it registered new deal wins of USD 151 million in its Direct International business, of which 80 per cent are in new-gen services.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.2.

"Our growth has been broad based across all segments as we continue to play a strategic role in helping our clients with their business transformation," Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.