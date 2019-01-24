App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mphasis net profit up 29.3% to Rs 278 cr in December quarter

Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 18.6 percent to Rs 1,970.9 percent in the quarter from Rs 1,660.6 crore in the October-December 2017 period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Mphasis on Thursday posted a 29.3 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.9 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 214.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement.

Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 18.6 percent to Rs 1,970.9 percent in the quarter from Rs 1,660.6 crore in the October-December 2017 period.

The company said it saw new deal wins of USD 122 million in direct international business, of which 81 percent are in new-generation services.

"Q3 is proof of our Cloud and Cognitive strategy in action, with the acquisition of Stelligent and launch of multiple client wins in these areas. We are pleased with our overall performance in Q3 and our sustained execution road map across the portfolio, especially in New Gen Services," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #MphasiS #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.