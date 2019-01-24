Mphasis net profit up 29.3% to Rs 278 cr in December quarter

Mphasis' revenue from operations grew 18.6 percent to Rs 1,970.9 percent in the quarter from Rs 1,660.6 crore in the October-December 2017 period.
IT company Mphasis on Thursday posted a 29.3 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.9 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 214.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement.
The company said it saw new deal wins of USD 122 million in direct international business, of which 81 percent are in new-generation services.